Soaring Eagle Casino in Mt. Pleasant and Saganing Eagles Landing Casino and Hotel will no longer allow guests to wear certain types of masks.
The casinos are banning masks they say have been found to be less effective in preventing the transmission of COVID-19.
Unacceptable masks include bandanas, masks with ventilation valves and neck gaiters.
This change will take effect on Sept. 14 beginning at 8 a.m.
They say they made this decision in accordance with recently updated CDC guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.