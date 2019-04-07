The sixth annual All-Star Celebrity Game was hosted by the Tri-City WELS Men’s basketball league and benefits the Derrick Nash Foundation.
On the court, you’ll find more than just a basketball game, but rather celebrities competing against one another in an all-star event for charity.
“This year we chose the Derrick Nash Strong Foundation and we’re just out here to raise a little money, have some fun with some local celebrities and give back really,” said Mike Pribe, the chairman of the Tri-City WELS Basketball team.
For six years, organizers have been putting on this event and bringing both local and national talent to raise money for great causes, including the Derrick Nash Foundation.
The foundation was created in honor of the former Central Michigan University football play who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2013.
“I stayed with him the entire time, whenever he had a visit in the hospital I stayed,” said Decolia Monore, Nash’s mother.
Monroe said her son fought against the disease and was even released from the hospital, but when his cancer returned he did not survive.
However, she was by his side throughout it all, a luxury that she saw many other parents couldn’t afford.
“There were so many young children, babies that were alone,” Monroe said. “The parents would come up after work to visit and then would leave. But there were so many alone, it was the nurses that were taking care of them.”
As a result, the mission of her son’s foundation became supporting the financial needs of families with children in acute or chronically ill condition.
With the help of the charity game, they were able to raise several thousand dollars in donations.
While it was a close game, the real winners of this match-up were the families of those supported by the Nash Foundation.
At last count, the money raised from the all-star game was close to $4,000.
