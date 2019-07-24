The A&D Charitable Foundation of Saginaw recently received a $10,000 donation from a local car dealership.
“The A&D Charitable Foundation does a wonderful job at assisting elderly within the community, and we know this donation will provide those in need with hands-on care,” said Shane Sizemore of Toyota Motor North America.
The foundation benefits under-insured and non-insured elderly in the community to help make sure they get the care they need.
Toyota matched funds donated by local dealer Serra Toyota to help the non-profit, that provides health care support services in the community.
For more information about the non-profit and its efforts, click here.
Click here for details on Toyota's matching gift program.
