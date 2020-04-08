Songs of hope and prayer filled the air outside Covenant Hospital in Saginaw Wednesday night.
The small gathering was led by pastor Joe Berkobien of the Frankenmuth Bible Church.
Berkobien and a select few members of his church practice safe social distancing while sending prayers, and delivering messages of gratitude and encouragement to the staff at Covenant.
“Just wanted to come out and show our support and let them know that we love them that we’re praying for them that we care for them,” he said. “We know that for a lot of people out there this is a dark time this is a scary time people are fearful people are concerned and anxious about everything that is going on but for us the church this week in particular is a week to be hopeful because this is holy week.”
In addition to the gathering, the church had Slo Bones BBQ of Frankenmuth deliver lunch and dinner to the hospital workers in the wards dealing firsthand with COVID-19 patients.
“They’re really the heroes here this was just a chance to celebrate the fact that we have people who are so brave who are on the front lines and we just wanted to encourage them,” Berkobien said.
