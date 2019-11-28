A day of sharing and caring for Thanksgiving.
The congregation of Redeeming Love Christian Embassy turned the Boys & Girls Club of the Great Lakes Bay Region into a banquet hall.
They shared a meal prepared with the key ingredients of kindness and charity.
"This is all about the community,” said Steve Coleman. “It's where we can give back, it's always better to give than receive. We know there are a lot of families who are less fortunate, and we're just here to give back."
Not everyone benefiting could actually be in attendance, but this kind of giving tradition also travels well.
"Actually we've done some deliveries today to high rises and different places,” Coleman said. “Over 300 meals we've done that already. We know it's always good to give back to the community, we know that times can get, you know, situations happen, disasters strike and it's always good to give back to the community. So, our way of giving back and helping the needy so forth."
It's about food of course but also finding the spirit of the holiday. Gratitude, giving and getting a chance to share moments of warmth with wonderful people.
