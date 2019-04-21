A family and community spent this Easter remembering a young life taken too soon.
Bethany Baptist Church in Grand Blanc Township hosted a sunrise service for Corinn Linkowski.
“This morning my church planned like a sunrise service and they planned for it to be at my sister’s gravesite,” said Genavieve Linkowski, Corinn’s sister.
Every Easter holds special for the Linkowski family.
This one might mean a little more since just two months ago they lost their 18-year-old daughter and sister Corinn in a tragic car crash.
In the crisp air with yellows, pinks, and orange coloring the sky, the Bethany Baptist Church of Grand Blanc spent their time of worship with the Linkowskis, surrounding Corinn.
It’s something they didn’t necessarily ask for but gladly accepted with open arms.
“My pastor said ‘oh yeah, we’ll probably have about like 15 people show up there,’ we’re like 50 people, there so many people showed up,” Genavieve said.
The sunrise service was filled with memories of Corinn, scripture, and song.
“As I was sitting and watching them sing, she would’ve been up there and I thought about that, but she’s singing with a much better voice in a much better place right now,” said Craig and Tamara Linkowski, Corinn’s parents.
The Linkowskis have always been a faith-driven family, now they’re using that strength and their community to move them through the grief.
“Look at the love that exists here," Craig and Tamara said. "It just makes me thank God for where he’s put me because the support and the prayer from the people of my church and everyone else that I don’t even know, it just helps so much."
While many are impressed with the family’s strength and beautiful outlook towards the future they say they’re just moving along in faith just as both God and Corinn would want them to.
“It’s very significantly heartbreaking to not have her here, but at the same time it’s sad but ends in joy,” Genavieve said.
