A popular Easter tradition was called off this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This comes as churches across the state find new ways to connect to their flocks.
“Social distancing doesn’t mean we have to practice spiritual distancing,” said Jonathan Herron, lead pastor at Life Church.
Herron said they immediately transformed their service after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued her stay home, stay safe executive order.
“Immediately when the pandemic started, we pivoted to digital. So we’ve been doing church online live on Sundays,” Herron said.
But there are some things you can’t do online – like a 30,000 Easter egg drop from a helicopter.
Usually, Herron said the Saginaw church location hosts a huge Easter celebration for people of all ages. But this year will look a little different.
“Sadly, no helicopter this year,” Herron said.
Herron said he is disappointed they can’t host their normal helicopter egg drop, but they are still doing something.
All you have to do is get in your car and drive-in to Easter service.
“We reached out to local law enforcement with a crazy idea. We’re going to do drive-in church, just like a drive-in movie. You pull up in your car, you turn on your FM radio, you’ll see us live, you’ll hear us in your car,” Herron said.
He said they are hosting five worship experiences this weekend open to anyone and everyone. The father of six said he and his wife know how important the Easter celebration can be for families.
He is hoping events like this will remind people to keep their faith.
“Every great story in the scriptures always has someone going through the wilderness before they setp into their purpose,” Herron said.
