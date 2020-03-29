Churches across the country are getting creative when it comes to Sunday service, and one Mid-Michigan church is no exception.
"We just want to encourage people that even in these times of great uncertainty, there is hope in Jesus," said Senior Pastor Dan Davis of Hopevale Church.
Sunday morning service may have a new look, but Davis said the message is the same. He said even though their locations are closed due to coronavirus, they're doing their pair to come to you.
"I actually record it from a home studio at my own house," said Davis. "That's how we did the message. And then our worship Pastor Billy Petty and his wife Amy recorded the worship music and the singing from their home as well and we sent that out to the congregation today."
Davis says they typically see attendance numbers in the thousands on weekends, so he hopes streaming the services online will continue to bring the community together.
"As we've thought about what our strategy is in this time of, you know, confinement, is we're thinking about engagements, encouragements and hope," said Davis. "So, we really want people to feel and stay connected with our church so not only are we streaming our services on the weekend, but we're also trying to provide multiple touches during the week as well through social media, Facebook and other things like that."
So far, it's working. Davis said this can be a trying time for money, but ultimately, he said Hopevale's message is just one click away.
"It seems like these days, you know, we're really sensitive in normal times of not overwhelming people with too much too often, but it seems that in this season of the pandemic, people really can't get enough of just content and being in touch and seeing familiar faces and hearing familiar words of gospel hope," said Davis.
You can watch Hopevale's services online here.
