Local clerks are issuing a message to voters before they head to the polls – have patience.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said more than 1.5 million absentee ballots have already been cast.
“I would say that with members of my staff, and some of the workers, we’ll probably be up for two consecutive days,” Flint City Clerk Inez Brown said.
Brown said poll workers are being trained for election night so they can be ready for an unprecedented number of voters and absentee ballots in less than two weeks.
“I think for the benefit of the public, I would like to indicate that we have issued 19,337 absentee ballots. And so far we have received 12,459 of them back or 65 percent return rate,” Brown said.
Local clerks and the Secretary of State’s office are urging patience with ballot counting on election night. The results of the November election will likely not be available on election night itself, according to Ryan Bates, executive director of Michigan United.
“Things may take a little bit longer than usual on election night to get the count, but that’s OK. There are good reasons for that. We should have every confidence in our election and in our ballot,” Bates said.
Brown said the city has been blessed with about 400 election workers that should provide more than enough help to get through the historic night.
“Everything is done with integrity, but it does take time to do it. And I think our community should want things done with integrity,” Brown said.
