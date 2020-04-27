Breezy Shewmaker will graduate from Walden University with her master's degree in human resources next month.
"I’m a little nervous, I’m very nervous," she said.
She says while that achievement is a sure thing, a job in that field is not.
Experts say employment for college graduates in their career field is harder to come by thanks to the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shewmaker says she's experienced that in her job search.
"Actually a few applications I put in about six months ago, now I have been put on hold for interview processes for six months because they're doing hiring freezes right now," she said.
Shewmaker, is a single mother and says she's working three jobs to make ends meet.
None of those positions are in human resources. Shewmaker says she wanted to pursue her master’s degree to improve her chances in landing that life-changing human resources job. But it hasn't worked out.
“They need more experience versus more time in school and unfortunately for me I’ve put the time in schooling rather than the time in experience,” she said. “So, I’m in that situation right now where it's been difficult for me to find a position."
And now the current economic situation isn't helping. But Shewmaker isn't giving up. She wants a potential boss to know what they'd get if they hire her.
"Hard work and a lot of work ethic goes a long way, along with reliability and trust,” she said. “Somebody that you can trust to show up and be there on time."
