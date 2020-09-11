Nineteen years and we still never forget.
“Had the TV on, watching the planes run into the tower,” said Raymond Marton, the City of Flint’s fire chief. “People were going to run in there to try to save people – seeing it come down, it was shocking.”
This year, the annual tribute to a 9/11 at Mott Community College continues on even during the pandemic.
“During a pandemic, there was no difference for us, we knew this was critically important,” said Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea, President of Mott Community College.
While most of American can recall the devastation and loss of that day, freshmen at Mott only know 9/11 by the images and videos.
“We have to ensure that they know and understand the importance of this to our country,” said Walker-Griffea. “That we continue to honor and remember.”
The ceremony included area first responders who paid their respects to those that fought for their country.
“Making that sacrifice is a part of our job,” said Barton. “Remember the guys that sacrificed before us is something always important to me.”
It’s a message of unity while the country is faced with tumultuous times living in health and race crises.
“We were able to come together and to move together and to say ‘We are Americans, we will stand strong against anyone that comes against us.’ We need to remember that today. We are Americans,” said Walker-Griffea.
A steel beam from the World Trade Center sits beneath the American flag waving so freely in the wind signifying a better future for America.
