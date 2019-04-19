Twenty years ago, the world watched in shock and disbelief as two students carried out a massacre at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado.
Twelve students and a teacher were brutally killed by two seniors heavily armed with guns and homemade bombs.
There have been dozens of school shootings since Columbine. Lawmakers are divided on how to prevent these tragedies.
A Mid-Michigan woman was a freshman at Columbine at the time of the shooting.
“At that moment I thought it was a senior prank,” said Sarah Noble. “And you know I had always heard about senior pranks and being a freshman, it was like oh this must be just a part of it.”
What happened at Columbine High School on April 20, 1999, was anything but a prank.
Noble, a 9th grader back then, was part of the worst mass school shooting in our country’s history at that time.
Twelve students and one teacher lost their lives that day. Noble was able to escape with hers.
“It was kind of surreal,” Noble said. “I watched it like a lot of other people did in the aftermath, on the news, and it just felt completely unreal.”
Now Noble cherishes every moment.
“Every day with my children, at my job, with my other half, it’s all a blessing,” Noble said.
Noble moved to Sterling a year after the Columbine massacre and now works for Alpha Media in Saginaw.
But her thoughts are always with the people who died that day.
“I think about them on a regular basis,” Noble said. “And you know they're never really far from my mind. But I keep a special place for them in my heart.”
Noble is currently in Denver but will be back at Columbine on April 20 to remember the tragedy that took place 20 years ago this Saturday.
She’s quick to point out Columbine High School was named after the Colorado state flower, a plant that thrives in harsh conditions.
Noble said that’s exactly what the Columbine community has done over the last 20 years.
“That really symbolizes the community, the school, the staff, students,” Noble said. “You know we’re all stronger, we’re resilient, and we are Columbine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.