It’s coming to Michigan but will it come to your town?
Each community has to answer that question following last week’s passage of recreational marijuana in Michigan.
Voters in Michigan legalized recreational marijuana but proposal one still leaves some control up to local governments.
Although Michigan became the 10th state to legalize marijuana with the passing of proposal one, local municipalities have the right to ban weed in their cities if they choose.
But many factors will play a role in marketing that decision.
“It’s impossible to know what the demand is going to be for marijuana products in the state, it’s a brand-new industry,” said Stephen King the Director of Communicating Development.
It’s only been less than a week since the approval of proposal one, which legalizes marijuana for adults 21 and older in Michigan, so local municipalities aren’t sure what to expect.
Each community decides for itself how to regulate marijuana businesses or if it bans them altogether.
Chris Anagnost from Saginaw says he doesn’t want it in his backyard.
Tina says she doesn’t care if people choose to smoke marijuana, her only concern is doing so around kids.
“I think they should be able to smoke it, but now when their kids are around,” said Tina from Saginaw.
The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs will ban edibles that are appealing to children and require marijuana products are sold in packages that are childproof.
Some would say one positive aspect to legalizing marijuana is the tax revenues that will be divided between roads, schools, and local governments with marijuana businesses within their boundaries.
Stephen King says that will not be a determining factor in Saginaw Township’s decision which could take months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.