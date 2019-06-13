Thanks to a state of Michigan grant, the Cedar River Cleanup project in Gladwin is set to happen yet this summer, but it will take the effort of a lot of volunteers.
The Gladwin Conservation District was recently awarded $1,500 for supplies and equipment for the annual cleanup project.
Work is set to start July 11th to work on cleaning up 4.5 miles of the Cedar River trash collection effort that has been an annual event since 2015.
“By involving the citizens who are directly benefiting or suffering from the ecological health of their environment, we hope to create a community network driven on conservation that will produce a positive feedback loop in the community,” said Gladwin Conservation District administrator Tristan Hewitt.
Volunteers have collected an average of about 200 pounds of trash each year and keeping the river clear will help make sure the ecosystem stays viable.
Volunteers are asked to meet at the Gladwin City Park at 9 a.m. to be shuttled to the launch site at Chappel Dam. Kayaks will be provided.
The Cedar River is part of the Saginaw Bay Watershed and is one of the only Blue-Ribbon Trout Streams.
For more information contact Mindee Goodrum at mgoodrum@littleforks.org or call 989-835-4886.
