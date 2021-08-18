Buena Vista Township Police Sgt. Tim Patterson is on at least a six-month road to recovery from serious injuries he received in a crash while on duty.
“He is really tired. He's had one surgery. And another one coming up in a little bit after he heals from this one,” said Jennifer Gross, a family friend.
A crash resulting from a police chase of an armed robbery suspect.
“He's in good spirits. We talk to him from time to time. And he's doing well,” Gross said.
On Aug. 3, Patterson was sitting in his police vehicle at the corner of Holland Ave. and Outer Drive in Buena Vista Township when was struck by a vehicle pursued by Michigan State Police troopers investigating an armed robbery.
The driver fled the traffic stop. The suspects’ vehicle slammed into Patterson’s cruiser pushing it into a light pole pinning him.
He suffered multiple injuries to his leg and a broken foot. The community immediately responded.
“The BV community was going to the police department asking to drop off donations or what they could do and the police department's allowing to do that there,” Gross said.
The man pursued for the robbery identified by police as 54-year-old Saginaw resident Dwayne Keith Smith. Smith was also seriously injured in the crash and his charges include armed robbery and fleeing police.
A GoFundMe account was started for Patterson with a goal of $5,000.
“To help them out and just give them a little cushion as the bills come in and he's off work who knows when that'll come around with pay and just not to have so many worries,” Gross said.
