Local companies, organizations give out free meals to hundreds of families

Hundreds of Mid-Michigan families were served free meals.
Several local companies and organizations gave out free dinner to the first 500 families to arrive at the Andersen Enrichment Center in Saginaw, Saturday afternoon.
“It’s really awesome seeing so many volunteers turn out and a lot of awesome people that came to receive these gifts for Christmas,” said Megan Luopl, marketing and social media coordinator at Jack’s Fruit and Meat Market.
