Michigan Congressman Dale Kildee joined New Jersey Democratic Representative Frank Pallone in sponsoring a bill to help stop abusive robocalls.
If passed the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act, H.R. 946, would force telephone carriers to improve technology and confirm callers are verified before allowing a call to go through.
“Michiganders are sick and tired of robocalls and attempts to scamp people from their hard earned money,” said Kildee. “We know the number of robocalls has significantly increased and it is important to stop bad actors.”
The legislation comes in the wake of a 46 percent increase in unwanted calls in just the last year.
Kildee said some robocalls can come from legitimate companies, but scammers also use the system as a way to separate people from their money.
In 2016 more than 22 million people across the country were scammed out of $9.5 billion, according to information found in TrueCaller.com, an online scam-tracker.
If passed, the bill also prohibits phone carriers from increasing costs to consumers because of technology upgrades.
