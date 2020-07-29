The Genesee Intermediate School District is temporarily suspending their in-person instruction for the GCI Cosmetology Program until August 3 after two students tested positive for COVID-19.
The school said that they have taken guidance from the health department and communicated all of this information to the families of all enrolled in the program.
The school also contacted the families of any individuals who have been in close proximity of the affected students.
The school says they screen their students for symptoms and fever daily and they are required to wear a face covering at all times in the program and maintain six feet from each other.
There are approximately thirty students enrolled in the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.