Germaine and Herbert Brege celebrate their 62nd wedding anniversary in July. And while sometimes it still feels like yesterday, the honeymoon period for their roof is long gone.
“Just never know when it’s going to cave in and I don’t want to ruin our things in the house,” Germaine said.
Parts of the ceiling are bulging from leaks building up in the walls. She said they reached out to TV5 hoping a licensed roofer could come by and provide the couple with an estimate. She said they need the estimate so that they could go to the bank and check into a loan.
Germaine said they haven’t had much luck.
“The last one we called was three weeks ago and he said he would call back, but they never did,” Germaine said.
This week the forecast calls for more rain, and that is news that the couple doesn’t want to hear.
“Right now, I don’t like to see the rain because it’s probably going to come in the house,” Herbert said.
Herbert is fighting cancer and recovering from a broken ankle. He said right now a leaky roof is a burden he can’t bear.
“Hoping maybe we could even get somebody to come over and do it or help us out or something,” Herbert said.
Given everything, the Brege’s said they are glad they have each other. They have endured a heart attack, stroke, cancer, and broken ankle.
The pair said they are optimistic someone in the community will be willing to lend a hand.
“Well if people want to help that would be fine because we are not sure that we’ll be able to get the money from the bank until we take the papers there, so any kind of help would help,” Germaine said.
