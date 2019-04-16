Germaine and Herbert Brege celebrate their 62nd wedding anniversary in July. And while sometimes it still feels like yesterday, the honeymoon period for their roof is long gone.
After TV5 reported that the couple needed a new roof, and out-pour of support came from the community, bringing the couple to tears.
“I’m very happy about it. I can’t believe how these people come out to help us,” Germain said.
Robert Ribble, owner of All R’s Roofing, and Doug Stewart, owner of All 1 Construction LLC. Both showed up to the Brege’s home to see what they could do.
“I’m in a position to be able to help, and we love to help,” Ribble said.
“We found a patch that was bad. We removed the old patch, tarred it for now. We’re limited to what you can do on a rubber roof and there was also a tree branch sticking into the roof. We removed that and Robert and I tarred that also,” Stewart said.
The roof being tarred is just a temporary fix. Ribble and Stewart have bigger plans, but they’ll need help from the public as well.
“We’ll be able to put the roof on for them. I’m hoping that our community will help with the GoFundMe page,” Ribble said.
“We’re looking for any help we can get. We’re going to set up a GoFundMe page for materials and hopefully our suppliers are listening and can help us out,” Stewart said.
The GoFundMe page will be set up for the Brege’s by April 18th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.