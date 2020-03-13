Court systems across the nation are taking immediate action to stop the spread of coronavirus including here in Mid-Michigan.
Friday Saginaw County Chief Judge Darnell Jackson announced a 14-point plan to protect employees and the public over the next week weeks
"More than a thousand people a day, come in and out of the court system on any given day,” Jackson said. “And we can reduce that number just by changing how we operate in the court system."
Judge Jackson says that while the courts will remain open, some changes will be happening inside their courts."
Those changes include the following:
- All jury trials in all courts will be adjourned until April 13th
- All civil cases and hearings with vulnerable persons may be postponed upon request
- All non-custody cause hearings, settlement conferences, and custody/parenting time investigations will be postponed and rescheduled in May
- Criminal defendants not in custody may have hearings postponed upon request.
It’s not just Saginaw County, but Genesee County District Court is also making the following changes:
By adjourning all scheduled jury trials, misdemeanor pretrials, non-jury general civil trials, small claims and show cause hearings until after May 1.
Judge Jackson says while these changes are temporary, they will continue to monitor the situation in case more are necessary.
"We met with members of the health department, we met with members of law enforcement, and we will continue to work with all other departments in the county, to make sure that our citizens are as safe as possible," Jackson said.
If you need to contact the courts to reschedule a hearing, the emails are below:
