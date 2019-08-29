If you’ve eaten at the Cracker Barrel in Saginaw County lately, you may have been exposed to hepatitis A.
The Saginaw County Health Department (SCHD) has confirmed a case of hepatitis A in a foodservice worker at the Cracker Barrel Restaurant and Old Country Store, located at 6450 Dixie Highway in Bridgeport.
If you visited the restaurant from August 25-28, you may have been exposed.
Those individuals are advised to receive the hepatitis A vaccine by Sept. 8.
Vaccination can prevent hepatitis A if given within 14 days of exposure, according to the SCHD.
Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease most commonly spread by eating contaminated food or water, during sex, or just by living with an infected person.
Symptoms include: nausea and vomiting, stomach pain, feeling tired, fever, loss of appetite, yellowing of the skin and eyes, dark urine, pale-colored feces, or joint pain.
For more information about hepatitis A, call the SCHD hotline at 989-758-3828, or visit the hepatitis A page under Hot Topics on the SCHD home page here.
Cracker Barrel released the following statement:
"At Cracker Barrel, nothing is more important to us than the health and well-being of our guests and employees. Yesterday, we were made aware that an employee had been diagnosed with Hepatitis A. We took swift action by voluntarily closing early yesterday evening to take proactive steps including deep cleaning and sanitizing of our Bridgeport store. We reopened at 6 a.m. today. We are also working in collaboration with the Saginaw County Health Department to arrange for our employees to be vaccinated.
We want to assure our guests and employees that our location in Bridgeport is safe, and we will continue to take all steps available to deliver a safe and welcoming dining experience."
