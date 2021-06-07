Nearly a decade ago, a local man nearly lost his arm in an off-road vehicle crash. He says the pain and prescribed medication led him to research alternative therapies and discovering medicinal treatment.
“I was telling the people that I was in the ambulance messages for my mom, messages for my grandparents because I thought that was going to be my last message for them,” said Vince Volovlek from Saginaw.
An off-road vehicle crash eight years ago left Volovek fearing for his life and his arm.
“With how much blood I saw and the pain that I was in and seeing my arm dangling like that, I definitely thought my days were numbered,” Volovlek said.
After two surgeries, he survived and so did his arm, but the medicine he was prescribed started to take a toll on him.
“The pain, the side effects from the opiates, the nerve medication, all of those types of things,” Volovek said.
So he got to work researching herbs, natural oils, and other methods to help him recover.
“To try and help me get off the pharmaceuticals that they were telling me I was going to basically rely on for the rest of my life,” Volovek said.
After some experimenting, he came up with a cream and it didn’t just change his own life.
“I started getting all this crazy feedback from these people like ‘hey it worked for my arthritis, hey it worked for my bad knee, or hey I had migraines last night and it took care of it.’ That’s when I started to realize that I had something here,” Volovek said.
Now it’s called Michigan Organic Rub and it’s helping more than 100,000 people with all types of pain.
“I never had any intention of any of this really,” Volovek said. “To see this all unfold, the universe had a plan for me and it’s pretty insane to just walk the path.”
Volovek went from thinking he was going to die to helping others live life with less pain.
“My life was kind of flashing before my eyes,” Volovek said. “It made me realize that I need to be grateful and thankful for every day that I’m here, every day that I wake up, and especially every day that I’m pain-free.”
