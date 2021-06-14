Michigan is weeks away from enacting cost controls on medical care for crash victims and critics continue to sound the alarm that this effort to lower insurance costs will cause long-term care facilities to close, forcing patients into nursing homes.
The new rules begin next month and will require rehab clinics and other medical care providers who treat crash victims paying with no-fault insurance to cut some of the prices by nearly half.
Bryan Woodward, a crash survivor, fears for the future.
“My options are going to be pretty slim,” Woodward said.
He was thrown from a vehicle in 1983 and has been a quadriplegic ever since. Through the challenges, Woodward said he was able to get the support needed to be successful thanks to Michigan's auto insurance system.
After the crash, he went to college and works as a contract employee in computers with the big three. He thanks Michigan's catastrophic insurance coverage for being able to thrive.
“Took away a lot of the financial burden,” Woodward said.
For decades, Michigan has required drivers to pay for the highest level of Personal Injury Protection (PIP) coverage in the event of a crash. By July 1, insurance is changing.
Some say the new law has flaws that need to be addressed, like reducing the amount insurance will pay out to providers. Right now, that will be a 45 percent reduction. Causing many facilities to cut care.
"I'm trying to do a legislative fix anyways to take care of this," State Rep. Ryan Berman said.
Berman brought up a bill on Thursday that sets to use previous prices to determine reimbursement. He said the law lumps in health care providers that previously charged reasonable prices with providers that overcharged.
House Bill 4992 would also make it so a provider could not charge more than the average price of the three most recent market surveys for the area within 50 miles of the provider’s location.
If the bill is passed, it would no longer have a huge impact on providers that were charging fair rates, according to Berman.
"In a situation like this and you have a concrete deadline, I think that gives it a lot more legs and a lot more ability to have swift movement," Berman said.
Woodward owns his own home and he said his care workers are like his family. He is hoping he isn't forced into a facility.
"You know, lights at the end of the tunnel that we really are hoping, you know, that it will go through," Woodward said.
Advocates say about 8,500 patients currently receiving lifetime medical care under the old law are likely to see dramatic cuts in quality and availability of care.
