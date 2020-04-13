The COVID-19 pandemic is having a devastating effect on the auto industry as assembly lines have been shut down and dealerships have closed showroom doors.
A local dealership owner said he finds it challenging to sell cars while trying to practice social distancing.
“Is this going to have lasting effects in car dealerships? Yeah, I think so,” said Owner of Hank Graff Chevrolet, Chris Graff.
The impact of COVID-19 continues to hit car dealerships hard.
Graff’s business in Davison said his business is down to a skeleton crew.
“Mostly shutdown. Out of 160 employees here in Davison, we’re down to a skeleton crew of about 28,” Graff.
Graff said that because of the state executive order, they shut down their showroom but can keep their service department up and running.
“We have limited technicians. People assisting our customers there. Couple people in the parts department. And we’re also trying to gear up right now for a very limited sales operation,” Graff said.
Graff said they are able to sell cars online but getting people to test drive them is a little tricky.
He said they usually sell about 400 cars or more a month but this month he might sell 10.
“We’re not getting in and out of cars with people. We’re not in the cars at the same time. We are oozing and fumigating the cars,” Graff said.
Graff said most of the people buying cars are people that have been involved in car accidents and need them due to being essential workers.
“If this is a long time and I have more severe effects, if it’s a shorter time, then it might be a blip on the radar; from a business standpoint,” Graff said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.