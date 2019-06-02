A local deli is helping Crime Stoppers by serving up a tasty lunch.
Hoffman’s Deco Deli, located at 444 Saginaw St. in Flint, will be serving the “Crime Stoppers Reward.”
The sandwich has honey roasted turkey, crispy bacon, provolone, house made dill mayo, avocado spread, leaf lettuce, and tomato.
For every sandwich sold, a portion of the sale will benefit Crime Stopper.
Owner Heath Hoffman said law enforcement will receive a free combo #1 with the purchase of a sandwich.
