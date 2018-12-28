A Genesee County Deputy is charged with sexually assaulting and kidnapping a woman who he arrested for shoplifting.
George Charles Zofchak II, 40, is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct in the first-degree, kidnapping, and misconduct in office.
The incident happened on Monday, Dec. 24 when Zofchak was sent to the Walmart on Linden Road, near M-57, in Vienna Township for a suspected shoplifting.
A male suspect and his girlfriend were arrested at the scene.
The prosecutor’s office said Zofchak handcuffed the woman, placed her in the patrol car, and sexually assaulted her.
On Tuesday, Dec. 25, the incident was reported to authorities.
The prosecutor’s office said the sexual assault and kidnapping charges can carry up to a life sentencing while the third charge is punishable by up to five years in prison.
The Genesee County Sheriff's Office will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. to address this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.