Grand Blanc’s Ray Bishop has been custom painting goalie masks for 25 years.
He’s worked on masks worn by pro’s like Jimmy Howard, Dominik Hasek and Ryan Miller, among others.
“Some bigger names in the NHL that I’ve been fortunate enough to paint for,” Bishop said.
But he also designs masks for kids. And recently, because of the mandate in Michigan that youth hockey players have to wear a facial covering inside their masks while they play, bishop created a new product for his most important client.
“My son is a goaltender,” He said. “He’s 14. Wasn’t very excited about wearing a cloth mask or a gator on the ice.”
So, Bishop developed the cage beetle. It’s made of 3-D printed rubber and attaches to the inside of a goaltender’s mask.
It has straps so it doesn’t have to be adjusted during competition and it’s designed to deflect breath downward.
“There was several failed attempts we’ll say, but over the course of those attempts I created something that worked,” he said.
A few weeks ago, Bishop posted the cage beetle for sale on his Facebook page for $20 plus shipping.
He tells me he has since sold well over a hundred masks to goaltenders across the Midwest. I asked one of those goalies how it’s working so far.
“It’s different but it works,” he said. “It’s not like a regular mask but it feels good.”
But is it better than a cloth mask?
“It’s a lot easier to breath in I would say,” he said.
Bishop says he’s now developing a cage beetle for forwards and defenseman.
The first prototype was tested during a youth hockey practice earlier this week.
