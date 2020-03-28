A local DJ is taking a different approach to doing what he loves; jamming on a Facebook Live to get the community through tough times.
"All the events that were on my calendar, as well as all my normal bar club has halted entirely," said Peter McFray, a DJ.
An abrupt stop to his flow due to the coronavirus is putting all of his upcoming appearances on hold.
"I'm so used to, you know, Friday night at ten o'clock," said McFray. "Thursday night, I was starting to feel a little lost."
His friend suggested that he bring the party to Facebook and livestream while DJ-ing.
"I knew nothing about it, I've never made a Facebook Live or Instagram live video," said McFray.
He made it his mission to learn, and soon enough, he was live on the ones and twos on Facebook Live.
"I knew that people would tune in," said McFray. "I don't think that I'd have 3,500 to 4,000 views on a video."
Beyond that, he didn't think he'd receive tips for doing so. Some tips were even matched by local attorneys and others.
"And at that point, I knew that it had a whole lot more weight to it," said McFray.
Instead of keeping the money for himself, he donated it to organizations like the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.
"I DJ for two hours to generate ten thousand dollars for such a critical fund that's helping the city of Flint is just unreal to me," said McFray. "To have that large of an impact on so many people in such a positive way is something I never thought, as a human, I was capable of.
You can watch his live shows on his Facebook page.
