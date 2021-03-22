Vaccine hesitancy may be highest with the AstraZeneca injection which Monday it was announced shows 79-percent efficacy against symptomatic disease.
It could soon become the fourth vaccine approved for emergency use in the U.S. but questions over its safety in Europe has many Americans on edge.
“I think with what we know so far it is easy to give thumbs up,” said Nicholas Haddad, infectious disease professor at Central Michigan University College of Medicine.
The company hoping to rebuild public confidence and move a step closer to FDA clearance. Monday the company reported its covid-19 vaccine provided strong protection for all adults in a long-anticipated U.S. study.
Results Dr. Haddad says are good enough to get his heartiest recommendation.
“For several reasons. It is efficacious. It is safe. And it is easy to administer, easy to store, and it does provide protection against severe disease,” Haddad said.
AstraZeneca says the vaccine is 79-percent effective overall at preventing symptomatic covid-19 cases even in older people.
In the most recent trial, experts found no increased risk of the rare blood clots identified in Europe.
An FDA advisory committee will publicly debate the evidence behind the shots before the agency decides whether to allow emergency use.
If the FDA authorizes the vaccine, the company says it can deliver 30 million doses immediately and another 20 million within the first month.
The AstraZeneca vaccine has been given emergency use authorization in more than 70 countries and emergency use listing by the World Health Organization.
