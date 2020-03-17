As COVID-19 spreads throughout Michigan, you're taking your precautions. You're self-quarantining. You're working from home. Let's say you even got yourself a mask.
But, what happens if you do start to feel sick? How do you get tested? Should you get tested? Can you even get tested? That's why TV5 went to Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw to ask the experts.
"We’re having employers send their workers in,” Dr. Matthew Deibel said. “They themselves aren't having any symptoms. They want to have them sent in just to make sure they're tested real quick. That's not a possibility."
Deibel says that’s because there are so few tests.
The Centers for Disease Control are recommending doctors only test those with serious symptoms or people known with direct contact with the virus.
"Come here if you're really sick,” Deibel said. “Just as if this thing wasn't going around. Come here if you're really sick. If you're feeling a little under the weather, just stay home."
Also, at Covenant they've set up this triage, so they can check for symptoms before they let anybody into the ER, and you can also supply them some information.
"If you do have some symptoms and it sounds kind of worrisome, we can take you into a separate entrance,” Deibel said. “We have private rooms where you can be evaluated further by a physician."
That way if you do have it, you won’t be in the same ER waiting room, exposing others.
Deibel says the testing process takes days. He hopes more tests become available soon.
"There's a lot of really smart people working to have more tests available,” he said. “It'd be great if it was in days; it could be weeks. We don't know."
