An FDA advisory panel is reviewing Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, the last step before it formally grants emergency use authorization for the vaccine, which requires only one dose.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the most recent vaccination to meet the FDA's requirements for emergency use authorization. The one dose vaccine doesn't require the intense storage requirements as Pfizer and Moderna.
Dr. Nicholas Haddad from Central Michigan University’s College of Medicine said comparing the Johnson & Johnson's efficacy percentage to Pfizer and Moderna is not a good indication of just how effective it is.
"66% or 70 or 80% is very efficacious, especially that it is occurring after one dose. This is very important. It makes it more practical," Haddad said.
Side effects, although indicative that a vaccine is working, can still be inconvenient.
"We should not compare it to the 94 or 95% of Pfizer and Moderna, per say, because the studies were different,” Haddad said. “So, we're not comparing apples to apples in this situation."
With a two-dose vaccine, side effects often increase after the second dose. Johnson & Johnson is a single dose, which eliminates those second dose side effects.
"So, the other vaccines have similar side effects as well and they do not confirm good immunity except after the second dose, whereas with Johnson & Johnson, that's secured four weeks after one dose," Haddad said.
Dr. Haddad said it is important not to be picky.
“I would advise people to get what they can. So, if one is offered to them, but not the other, grab that one," Haddad said.
Haddad said the more the vaccines are being used, the more their safety and effectiveness is proven.
