A local doctor got his COVID-19 vaccine and he's encouraging others to get one when they can.
“There’s just this cloud of COVID on everything,” said Dr. Bobby Mukkamala, ear, nose and throat physician.
That is why Mukkamala calls this action a moment of science and faith. He wants to do whatever he can to stop the spread of COVID-19, including taking the coronavirus vaccine. He rolled up his sleeve at Hurley Hospital early Friday morning to receive the vaccine.
“This is like when the clouds part just enough and that bright ray of sunshine comes through. That’s literally what it felt like inside of the hospital today,” Mukkamala said.
Taking the Pfizer vaccine was quick and almost painless, according to the Flint doctor. He said he hasn’t had any side effects except for maybe a little soreness at the injection site. He said it was an exciting day for him.
“Just looking at the faces of the frontline healthcare workers, they’re just literally grasping for their last bit of energy. And what they have dealing with it, I’m just so happy for them. They will no longer have to put their lives on the line while preserving the life of others,” Mukkamala said.
He made a post on social media as he leads the way on taking the vaccine. Some are still apprehensive about the safety of it. Mukkamala said the crisis in confidence will get better as more and more lives are saved.
“There’s a lot of skepticism about this vaccine. And as the number of people grows that get it, and they talk about how smooth it went, how minimal the reaction is, and it will convince some of those people that are on the fence,” Mukkamal said.
He said he plans to take the second dose of the vaccine next month. He said after that, he will no longer worry about getting COVID-19 and unknowingly exposing others to the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.