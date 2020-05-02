Mid-Michigan doctors are joining the fight in trying to find a treatment for coronavirus by participating in a nationwide clinical trial that uses the blood or plasma of recovered COVID-19 patients in order to combat the virus.
“We try and ask for the convalescent plasma, and if the patient qualifies, they will send us the plasma through the Red Cross,” said Dr. Suhasini Gudipati, an infectious disease specialist with Ascension St. Mary’s.
Gudipati says the treatment is called convalescent plasma therapy and uses the antibodies in a previously infected person’s blood in order to build up an immunity to the coronavirus.
In order to continue the trials, she says they are in need of donations from those who have recovered.
“It has to be in about three weeks after you’ve had the infection, the blood type can be of any blood type anybody who’s interested in donating should call the Red Cross and see if they’re eligible,” said Gudipati.
As of now, there’s still no vaccine for the virus and Gudipati says these trials could take up the three to four months before they see concrete results.
She says the possibilities of this new treatment are encouraging and could help save several lives.
“By the time they get the data and they pull all the data, then we’ll know if it’s working or not,” said Gudipati. “But anecdotally, it appears to work very well, they’ve tried it in different centers and it seems to be working on certain kinds of patients.”
If you think you may be eligible to donate and are interested, click here for more information.
