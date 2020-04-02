Michigan is seeing more than 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 400 deaths and the United States is seeing nearly 215,000 cases and more than 4,500 deaths, yet you hardly hear about the recovery rates.
Local doctors say that it seems at least nine out of ten people who get the virus recover just fine.
"About ten percent of people who get the virus seem to have a pretty stormy course," said Doctor Norman Chapin, Chief Medical Officer of McLaren Bay and Thumb Region. "They develop a rapid deterioration over four to six days. And about half of those patients, or five percent of the total, will end proceeding on to dying from the coronavirus."
Chapin says even when patients are put on a ventilator, they can recover, but what to watch out for is when the virus becomes more than respiratory and affects the heart and liver.
"We're seeing what looks like a multi-level organ failure, very similar to what you'd see in bacterial sepsis," said Chapin. "It's a very bad sign and the survival rate in that group of patients is much lower."
Dr. Chapin says the numbers are constantly changing and we still don't know exactly how deadline COVID-19 is.
"We know the mortality rate is somewhere between two percent and six to eight percent," said Chapin. "We're hampered a bit to have an accurate mortality rate because the level of testing has carried so much from country to country and state to state in the U.S."
Our testing is still mainly being done on hospitalized patients, skewing the mortality data.
"The true answer is we probably won't know until the testing that's becoming available by commercial labs is in full swing," said Chapin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.