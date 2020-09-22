The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people close the door on trick-or-treating this year.
The agency says many Halloween traditions come with high risks. They include door to door trick-or-treating, trunk or treat events with cars lined up in large lots and crowded indoor costume parties.
But parents are hoping to salvage some fun from what's been a decidedly scary 2020.
"They haven't really had a whole lot of fun this year,” said Dawn Mullins, a parent. “And I think that because trick or treating is an outdoor activity, that it should be perfectly safe as long as we socially distance and wear our masks and follow the rules."
Mullins plans on putting out candy on a table and letting people pick from it as they go.
Which is exactly what Doctor Nicholas Haddad is suggesting.
"The best situation would be if I go to somebody's house, they have that in front of their home,” he said. “I pick up something and move on. It's weird, it's unusual, but we need to take notice."
As weird as it may be, there are still some ways to enjoy the night.
"A Halloween mask is no replacement for a cloth mask,” Haddad said. “A good idea would be to have a Halloween themed mask for their children. You can decorate it, have some fun mask they can enjoy putting on, and this could be a win. They have the actual cloth mask on but they're also celebrating Halloween."
A final bit of advice from Haddad: Slam the gate on haunted houses. COVID-19 spreads easily from screaming indoors and ghosts are spooky enough.
