The Delta variant continues to cause problems around the United States and in mid-Michigan as COVID-19 cases are increasing.
Health experts are worried about the return to school with students of all ages heading back to the classroom. The increase in positive cases is concerning multiple residents in Michigan.
“There’s enough data out there that what’s good for one is going to be good for others, so it’s unfortunate that these decisions are being made differently from a place that’s two miles from another place,” said Dr. Bobby Mukkamala, ear nose and throat doctor.
Several schools are open, and others will open in a few weeks. The CDC is recommending all staff, students and visitors mask up in schools regardless of vaccination status. Some schools are not implementing mask mandates.
Dr. Mukkamala hopes it does not take a mask mandate to have people do the right thing.
“I would really not like to see that be what pushes people into doing something right,” Mukkamala said. “People should do something based on knowledge and so that the science is available. The data is available.”
Multiple schools in Genesee County are not making mask mandates or have not announced the rule yet. Mukkamala said his from high school, Powers Catholic High School, is opening in a few weeks and as of now there will be no masks required.
“To see my alma mater and my kid’s alma mater make a decision that I think was heavily influenced by non-science type factors was disappointing to me,” Mukkamala said.
Mukkamala said that Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations are at a record high. With Genesee County lagging behind in vaccination, Mukkamala wants local schools to take another look at the situation.
“I want them to read the opinion of the health department. That came out that basically says that masks should be required in the classroom and then assess their own student body,” Mukkamala said.
