The school masking debate continues as a local doctor and member of the state board of education is urging the state to get involved.
Across the state, county health departments have already pulled the trigger reinstating mandates for school. For a majority of Michigan that decision has been left for schools.
Pamela Pugh is urging the Whitmer administration to issue a mask mandate for all schools in the state.
"The majority of parents want their children protected," Pugh said.
Pugh is the vice president of the state board of education.
"This is a statewide issue. The orders did not have to be revoked. They shouldn’t have been revoked. Our numbers are higher than they were last fall. We have more children that are in the classroom. For the first time since this pandemic began," Pugh said.
So far, her calls are going nowhere. Last month she wrote Gov. Whitmer and the state health department requesting a mandate.
This week the agency wrote Pugh back and said no. Pugh believes it is because of politics.
"We know that there are pressures from the republican-led legislature who controls the purse strings. We’re at the brink of the budget right at the 11th hour to get a budget out the door," Pugh said.
In its letter, the state health department said every Michigander knows that if you want to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from covid, you should get your vaccine and wear a mask in high-transmission environments.
For now, any mandate would have to come on a county level and where mandates have been imposed there have been protests and even death threats against county officials.
"Unfortunately, we are living at a time where the people who are louder who are more violent are able to get attention," Pugh said.
Recent data from the Michigan Health Department from the beginning of this school year shows that COVID-19 cases are clearly much higher in schools that do not implement a mask order.
On the behalf of pro mask parents, Pugh is going to keeping pushing the state government to change its tune.
"To continue to bag of the department of health and human services to protect their babies," Pugh said.
