A major development in the effort to keep kids safe from COVID as Pfizer announces that their vaccine is safe for kids ages 5 to 11.
"It's very exciting for me to hear because hopefully we can reach that heard immunity and regain immunity,” said Lydia Watson, the Chief Medical Officer of Mid-Michigan Health.
She said Pfizer's announcement, coupled with the data they've released for this age group couldn't have come at a better time.
"Since the middle of summer, we have seen pediatric cases skyrocket with being positive with covid-19. Last numbers I saw, is that it has increased by over 200 percent since mid-summer. And that's scary,” Watson said.
Pfizer said the dose for this age group is 1/3 of the dosage for adults with equally as strong efficacy results.
Subhashis Mitra with the Michigan State University Department of Medicine hopes all parents consider the vaccine for their kids.
"What is important is for parents to really keep an open mind. When the data comes in, they can evaluate the data or ask questions to their pediatricians,” Mitra said.
Both doctors agree that vaccine hesitancy, especially when it comes to kids, is inevitable.
"There are going to be some patients with their parents lining up at the door as soon as we make it available, and then there are some that won't even take a look at it,” Watson said.
She predicts if Pfizer seeks emergency authorization from the FDA, it could be available as early as late October.
