"I've been in this location for for sixteen years, and for me to have shut the doors here at Martial Arts Connection really hurt," said Josepth Stricker, an entrepreneur.
Since the age of three, Joseph Stricker said he has been performing martial arts.
That passion led him into opening his own Dojo in Saginaw which is open seven days a week.
Because of the coronavirus, he's been forced to close the building for the rest of the month.
That's not his only business because he also runs his own Mexican restaurant and DJ entertainment service.
"My restaurant, right not we're just doing takeout and we're doing deliver," said Stricker. "I was supposed to do a school dance for St. Patrick's Day, I had a fashion show that we were going to do this week that was cancelled. And then I had a wedding this Saturday, and to not be able to follow through with that, it breaks my heart."
As an entrepreneur with several different employees, Stricker said he's been forced to make some serious cutbacks in order to keep the staff at each of his business.
"I'm not making any money for myself, everything that I have made which I thank god for that, has just been to take care of them," said Stricker. "And like yesterday, at the end of the day, I looked at what we made and I was like 'Ok, I can pay them. And I'll worry about me later on.'"
He's not sure how much longer he can bear the weight while the coronavirus outbreak continues.
Stricker said even though it may seem small, just placing a simple order can be crucial in helping out small business owners like himself.
