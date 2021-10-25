It closed more than a decade ago, but does a local amusement park have a shot at coming back to life? An entrepreneur tells TV5 there are still more memories to be had and to treasure at Pirate's Park.
Danen Williams, a local optician and photographer is putting on a new hat by trying to bring life back into Flint Township's Pirate’s Park.
"People need something to do, something fun. There's been so much great progress in revitalization in flint. There are so many great places to go, and eat, and drink. And then it kind of stops,” Williams said.
Williams needs funding to give this project a go.
"Give me three million dollars, and I will make this happen. That's more or less our budget at the moment, is about 3 million dollars to get phase one going,” Williams said.
Phase on is bringing back the “old heart” of the park.
"The mini golf is getting re-done, we're doing the arcade, we're going to get the batting cages back up, the r-c car racing, a performance venue,” Williams said.
He wants to have the 36-acre park back open by next fall. The business will be a non-profit.
"We want it to be for the community. And really hinges on how we get this thing launched. We don't have billion-dollar backers trying to push this thing for making huge profits. We just want to do something very cool,” Williams said. “I promised my daughter that she could work in the ice cream store. She's nine, right now, so I’ve got a little bit of time on that one, but I’m confident that everyone agrees with me that it needs to be done."
