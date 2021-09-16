The Delta variant is behind the region's latest surge in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.
Epidemiologist Danielle Lederer of the Genesee County Health Department said vaccinated people still can die from COVID-19, but it is very rare.
"It’s only been about only been about .009 percent of the cases. We’ve had 14,” Lederer said.
That is 14 out of the thousands of people in Genesee County who got vaccinated. Lederer said the data shows many more would have died without the vaccination.
That is why she suggests people get a third dose.
"In terms of the third dose yes that is why data shows why some people just need a third shot as part of their regular COVID-19 routine immunization," Lederer said.
Christopher Carpenter is chief of the department of medicine Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak. Due to COVID-19 and a rise in other ER visits and staffing shortages, his hospital announced Wednesday they are once again at capacity.
Many COVID-19 patients get treatment as a result of not getting the COVID-19 vaccine, but that is not always the case.
"Part of that is that is the delta variant may be able to elude the vaccine a little bit. The other part of it is that it’s been some time since a lot of people have been vaccinated," Carpenter said.
Carpenter adds that this in no way proves that the vaccination isn't working.
"It doesn’t mean that the vaccine is not protective, it's just not as protective as it was against the other variants that we saw," Carpenter said.
Lederer said masking up, washing hands, avoiding large crowds and social distancing are still good ways to reduce the risk of getting COVID-19 even if you got the shot.
"We recommend that anybody regardless of vaccination status continue to take extra precaution. Because transmission is high in Genesee County," Lederer said.
