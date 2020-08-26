Empty theaters, arenas, concerts and COVID-19 don’t mix.
On most nights, thousands of people would flock to the Dow Event Center in Saginaw, but because of the pandemic, it has been months since anybody has been able to fill the seats of the center.
“It’s discouraging,” said Jon Block with the Dow Event Center. “It’s understandable in many ways. But it’s a definite challenge. My job is to make sure this building brings people together and I’m not allowed to do that.”
At Saginaw’s Temple Theatre, an act hasn’t graced the stage since early March. Because of the pandemic, they don’t know when one actually will.
But when that day comes, they say they’re prepared.
“Nothing has been cancelled, just postponed,” said Michael Kolleth with the Temple Theatre. “We’ve worked with all of the acts we had booked for this fall and moved them into the spring and possibly fall of next year. I don’t see empty seats, I see seats that are going to be filled soon! And I see the theater coming alive in six months or so. I’m 100% confident.”
Kolleth and Block are working around the clock to figure out how to reopen when they’re allowed to.
“Number one, people need to feel comfortable coming back into the theater,” said Kolleth. “Whether that’s a vaccine or the pandemic work its way down. People need to feel comfortable sitting in a venue again.”
Block says the Dow is working on plans involving masks, sanitizing and going cashless.
In the meantime, they’re staying involved with the community and hosting socially distanced county commissioner meetings and even blood drives.
“The community owns this building, let’s use it to assist in getting through this pandemic,” said Block.
Kolleth says the Temple Theatre will soon stream a variety show.
These venues may be facing hard times revenue-wise, but the community is still number one and when they’re able to reopen their doors, it will bring business back to Saginaw.
“There’s something about when we have to act up on the stage,” said Kolleth. “When you see humanity at its best. When you see a full theater, it lights you up from the inside and I think we all need a little bit of that right now.”
Kolleth believes that day will come sooner rather than later.
