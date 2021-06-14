A COVID-19 strain known as the Delta Variant is likely to become the dominant source of new infections in the United States. The new strain could lead to new outbreaks in the fall with unvaccinated Americans most at risk.
The variant was first detected in India, and now wreaking havoc in China. The Delta Variant is drastically more transmissible than the United Kingdom Variant and potentially more deadly.
Dr. Nicholas Haddad is the associate professor of infectious disease at the Central Michigan University college of medicine.
"So definitely because it is circulating right now in the united states there is concern," Haddad said.
Haddad said he is concerned for those who aren't fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
"It might be a bit more infectious, and it might be a bit more dangerous," Haddad said.
Haddad said COVID-19 vaccines available now are effective against the Delta Variant. He said residents who have not received their vaccine shot yet should.
"Go ahead and get vaccinated. Look at your friends and family who got vaccinated and are just doing fine," Haddad said.
Haddad is most worried about the youngest generation.
"There's also the risk for younger people less than twelve years who cannot yet be vaccinated that could fuel this. So, you know those who can get vaccinated should definitely do that to cut the cycle of transmission and protect themselves, protect those who are vulnerable," Haddad said.
Haddad said if you don't want to get vaccinated keep those masks handy even after COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan end on July 1.
"Those who refuse to get vaccinated they need to continue wearing their masks until we are over this," Haddad said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.