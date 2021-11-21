November is Alzheimer’s awareness month, and more than 6 million Americans struggle with the disease.
Despite the millions raised for research and therapy, so much is still unknown.
"There are lot of people that are unaware, that think it's a natural part of aging. Alzheimer's is actually associated with unhealthy aging, and there is no really effective treatment to prevent or delay the disease,” said Kevin Park.
Park studies Alzheimer’s disease at Central Michigan University.
"Early stages it doesn't really affect the person's day to day activities. But having more memory problems can increase the likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s related dementia,” Park said.
He and his team are artificially creating the same brain changes as the disease.
"We think we can maybe use our model to kind of identify perhaps early biological changes, processes and then maybe target to those to see if they can prevent the development of these pathologies,” Park said.
It's still a challenge.
"But if you're forgetting like what you did earlier today, let's say. And that keeps persisting. Or you're forgetting people's names often or faces,” Park said.
Most diagnoses of Alzheimer’s are not hereditary, they're random, and that's the group he's trying to help.
"Alzheimer’s is very difficult to diagnose at early stages. So, when people do get diagnosed it's when it's in the mild stages of Alzheimer’s disease: confusion, agitation, when it's really obvious,” Park said.
Park said the earlier you can diagnose, the better future planning and disease management you can have.
If a loved one is showing symptoms, it's important to see a neurologist when you can.
