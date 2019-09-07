For more than 20 years, local heroes have been honored at the Flint Memorial Park.
The Genesee County Firefighters Association have honored fallen colleagues since 1994.
“You never want to forget the people that we’ve lost,” said Jeff Holbin, Chairperson of the Genesee County Fire Chief Memorial Service.
Holbin said every year around Sept. 11, they invite the community to the Flint Memorial Park to pay tribute.
“They actually helped build this monument with us 23 years ago and on the wall has the 12 names of the firefighters from the city of Flint and the city of Swartz Creek on it,” Holbin said.
Multiple municipalities joined together in a memorial service honoring those who have fallen while in the line of duty, Holbin said. A big focus is on their families.
“They gave their life for somebody that they probably never knew and never met a single day in their life and it’s hard to just think of,” Holbin said. “They’ll never come through that door again, you’ll never see them again, never say ‘hi, how was your day?’ And we never want people to forget what they meant to them.”
So through prayer, music, and the toll of the bell, the Genesee County Firefighters Association honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Holbin said he just hopes people continue to come together and support one another.
“The public sometimes get a bad idea of what we do,” Holbin said. “They say we take too long or we’re in this for the money. I can tell you right now I don’t do this for the money at all. I do this for my family, my community, and for the people I serve.”
