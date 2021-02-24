A family is mourning a matriarch who inspired outpourings of affection. While the family is known for celebrating, they’re now coming together to say goodbye to a beloved woman.
"My mother should've been an entertainer, she loved everybody,” said Jackie Delorge.
And everybody loved 96-year-old Patricia Dzurka back. She was the life of the party with a larger than life sense of humor.
TV5 took you to this drive-by parade to lift her spirits during lockdown last April and hearts gathered this past Valentine's day once again. Then just over a week a ago we took you outside Dzurka's hospice care window at Brian’s House to celebrate her 96th birthday.
She blew kisses returning the love to her large family wishing her well...
"That was the only, and last time most of us got to see her," said her grandson Tom Delorge.
On Wednesday the joyful heart of the woman who enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, golfing and even Facebook, stopped beating, ending her long life and breaking her family's hearts.
"We're going to miss her something awful, every one of us," Tom said.
And just like this blanket made from a picture of her family on Valentine's Day, Dzurka's legacy will blanket those she leaves behind with an everlasting comfort of grandma's love.
"Everybody enjoyed mom, everybody loved her so much as you can see from the picture behind us how many showed up for her,” Jackie said. “So, she was very special."
