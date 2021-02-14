A grandmother in hospice got a special parade featuring her family. The entire family celebrated Valentine's Day by showing their love safely during the pandemic.
Patty Lewandowski affectionately calls her 96-year-old grandmother, “grandma great” because that’s just what she is.
“For us to have a grandma that’s 96 is really amazing and we’re very lucky,” Lewandowski said. “When we were younger and driving if you saw her at a light, she would drag race you.”
Her grandma is in hospice care at Brian’s House in Essexville. The family wanted to do something special.
They decided to surprise her and come together for one last picture.
“This is just a great last hurrah for our grandma,” Lewandowski said.
25 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren from all over. Even the ones who live out of the state and couldn't make it were involved.
“We have 8 x 10 pictures made of their family that we’re going to be holding up, so, everybody in our whole entire family is going to be in this picture,” Lewandowski said.
Their grandma filled with so much joy and emotion from behind her window, but the surprise doesn't stop there.
“Once the picture is taken, I’m going to take the photograph and have a blanket made,” grandson Paul Schulz said.
A blanket reminding her of the legacy she left behind and their love for her.
“So, that way her warm loving family is always there,” Schulz said.
