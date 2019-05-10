May is Foster Care Awareness month across the nation, and families in Michigan are urged to open their homes to one of the thousands of foster kids in Michigan.
A local family opens about foster care and its benefits.
“I wanted to give back,” Chris McCollum said.
Chris said he loves being a foster parent.
“Give that normalcy to children at a time where very little is normal in their life,” Chris said.
Chris and his wife Anna are in the process of bringing another foster child into their home.
“It’s so beautiful to watch them grow. And it’s so beautiful to help facilitate a healthy environment with their parents and see them go home,” Anna said.
Anna said she’s glad she can do her part. She hopes others will do the same.
“I encourage anybody who is on the fence to go to an orientation and learn about foster care and learn about the difference that you can make for these kids,” Anna said.
May is National Foster Care month and officials with Samaritas told TV5 that the need for foster parents in Michigan is great.
“There’s about 6,000 foster families any given day, but there’s over 13,000 children in foster care in Michigan on any given day,” Jennifer Stevens, director of Samaritas said.
Samaritas is a non-profit organization that helps find foster homes for children. Stevens said anyone can be a foster parent if they pass a background check and are willing to love and nurture.
“We’re taking them out of an environment that isn’t considered safe and we need to make sure that they’re extra safe in the place that they’re at,” Stevens said.
Stevens points out that teens have a more difficult time finding foster homes. A fact that Stevens said she wants to change.
“People get nervous about taking older youth. So, if there are people that are interested in helping older youth in some sort of way, we ask them to please come forward,” Stevens said.
Chris was once a foster kid himself, he said he will do everything he can to afford children the same opportunity he had.
“I was not in a safe spot and I was not taken care of properly. And had I stayed there, I don’t know what would’ve happened to me,” McCollum said.
