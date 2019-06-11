A Gratiot County man was awarded at $20,000 grant Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to purchase a solar system for his swine operation.
The grant is one of two awards in Michigan, and 58 nationwide announced by Acting Assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development, Joel Braxley.
Funding will help Todd Haynes save $12,771 per year on energy costs at his swine-finishing operation.
“Lowering energy costs helps businesses improve their bottom line and create jobs,” said Baxley. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Purdue, USDA is committed to increasing economic development in rural communities across the country.”
Jason Allen is the state director of Rural Development and said the grants are another way to bolster rural communities.
“These grants help make rural businesses more efficient and competitive,” he said.
A Washtenaw County company was also awarded nearly $16,000 in grant funds to install LED lighting.
USDA said more announcements will be made in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.